Evans (ankle) could be placed on injured reserve later this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

One of several Buccaneers players to exit Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons due to injury, Evans looks like he could be dealing with more than a minor ankle issue. With the Buccaneers out of playoff contention, there's little for the team to gain by running its starting safety out for the final two contests of the season at less than full health. If Evans is in fact shut down, Chris Conte and Keith Tandy could pick up more snaps in the secondary.