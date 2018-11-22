Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Evans (toe) did not participate at Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Evans continues to deal with the toe injury sustained Week 10 and was wearing a protective boot on his right foot as recent as Monday. The 23-year-old's participation at practice the rest of the week should clarify his status for Sunday's game.
