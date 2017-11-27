Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Eight tackles in Week 12 loss
Evans posted eight tackles (seven solo) -- including one for loss -- in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
Evans now has between six and eight stops in three of his last four games, but his solid tackle total Sunday was marred by the fact that he was victimized on Julio Jones' 51-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. The rookie safety has generally been a bright spot, however, with his Week 12 tally bringing his total to 52 tackles on the campaign. He's also snagged a pair of interceptions and defensed five passes overall, making him a viable defensive back option in IDP formats.
