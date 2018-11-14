Evans posted nine tackles (four solo), including a half-tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.

The starting strong safety has raised his IDP profile significantly over the last four games in particular, racking up 32 stops (20 solo) during that stretch. The impact plays and turnovers are still generally lacking for Evans, who's only got a pair of tackles for loss and has forced just one turnover (an interception) over nine contests. However, based on the sheer amount of completions alone the Bucs give up, the tackle opportunities should continue to be plentiful.