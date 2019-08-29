Evans is expected to get some snaps in Thursday's preseason tilt with Dallas, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Evans was activated from the PUP list Saturday after struggling with toe and foot injuries since last December. Laine also notes that the 24-year-old was consistently present at practice and meetings throughout training camp to absorb the new defensive scheme, now head coach Bruce Arians just wants to "start getting his eyes trained in this defense." Thursday will be Evans' first game action since Dec. 2.