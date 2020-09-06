Evans (foot) was placed on the reserve/PUP list Saturday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans has struggled to get healthy over the past two seasons, as his 2018 season ended with a foot injury and his 2019 campaign never started due to an Achilles injury. He's dealing with his 2018 foot injury again, however, and he'll need to wait until at least November to return to the lineup. Even when he's healthy, the 2017 second-round pick will likely be eased back into action, as it'll be his first time in a game in nearly two years. Antoine Winfield and Jordan Whitehead are expected to be the Buccaneers' starting safeties this season.