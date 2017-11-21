Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Grabs second career interception in win
Evans managed four solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
The rookie safety continues to show up well on the stat sheet, with Sunday's first-quarter interception of a pass intended for DeVante Parker serving as his second of the season. Evans has been impressive the more playing time he's received, and he now boasts 44 tackles (34 solo), two picks and a total of five passes defensed over his first 10 career games.
