Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Held out with sore Achilles
Evans didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Cowboys due to a sore Achilles, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans was expected to see playing time in Tampa Bay's last preseason contest after missing time with a foot injury, but head coach Bruce Arians held the safety out Thursday. It's unclear if he'll be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 8 against San Francisco.
