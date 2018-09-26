Evans recorded six tackles (five solo), an interception and a pass defensed across 66 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Steelers.

Evans made a tremendous leaping interception early in the first quarter of Monday's loss, his first of the season. He also played in every defensive snap of the game, one of only two defensive backs to do so. He'll now switch his focus to Mitch Trubisky and the Bears' passing attack, who he'll face Sunday.