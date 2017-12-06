Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Interception Sunday
Evans recorded six tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Evans intercepted a Brett Hundley pass intended for Jordy Nelson on Sunday in Green Bay, it was the team's only takeaway of the day. Evans now has three interceptions on the year, which ties him for the lead among rookies.
