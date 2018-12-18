Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Lands on IR
Evans (toe) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.
Evans has dealt with a nagging toe injury since Week 10 and will ultimately miss the Buccaneers' final four games of the season as a result. Expect Andrew Adams to fill in at strong safety next to Jordan Whitehead during Evans' continued absence.
