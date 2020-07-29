The Bucs placed Evans (foot) on the PUP list Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The 2017 second-round pick has dealt with a slew of lower-body injuries since midway through the 2018 campaign, with the most recent issue requiring foot/ankle surgery at some point last November or December. The team hoped to have him back for the start of training camp, but it appears he isn't quite ready. Jordan Whitehead and rookie second-round pick Antoine Winfield are the probable starting safeties in Tampa Bay, though Evans, Mike Edwards and Andrew Adams all are capable of making it a competition.