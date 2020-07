Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Evans (ankle/foot) is expected to be placed on the active/PUP list, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Arians said back in February that he had optimism for Evans to be cleared by June, but it ultimately looks as though he ultimately won't be ready for training camp. If the 2017 second-round pick were to shift to the reserve/PUP list to kick off the 2020 campaign, he would be required to miss the first six weeks of the season.