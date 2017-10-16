Evans compiled seven tackles (six solo), including one for loss, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.

The rookie drew another start in place of Keith Tandy (hip) and was once again productive in terms of tackle numbers. Evans has collected a combined 16 stops (14 solo) over his pair of games with the first team and has generally been solid, although he did have a part to play in Carson Palmer's 81.8 percent completion rate. Evans may revert back to the second team if Tandy is ready to return for the Week 7 tilt against the Bills.