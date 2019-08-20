Evans (toe) ran on the side with trainers during Tuesday's practice, Eduardo Encina of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Evans appears to be closing in on a return from the Active/PUP list after having been held out of practice since the beginning of training camp. It's a step in the right direction that Evans has resumed running, though it remains to be seen whether he'll get healthy in time to suit up for preseason action.

More News
Our Latest Stories