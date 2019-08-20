Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Making progress
Evans (toe) ran on the side with trainers during Tuesday's practice, Eduardo Encina of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans appears to be closing in on a return from the Active/PUP list after having been held out of practice since the beginning of training camp. It's a step in the right direction that Evans has resumed running, though it remains to be seen whether he'll get healthy in time to suit up for preseason action.
