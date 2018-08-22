Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Misses Wednesday practice
Evans was held out of Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Evans was carted off the practice field during Tuesday's session. The Bucs remain confident that Evans' foot ailment won't linger into the regular season. If it does for some reason, Keith Tandy figures to slide into the starting strong safety spot. With a rather deep secondary, Tampa Bay likely won't rush Evans back before he's 100 percent.
