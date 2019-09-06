Buccaneers' Justin Evans: No go for Week 1
Evans (Achilles) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the 49ers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans is expected to be officially ruled out for Week 1. The third-year safety is working his way back from heel/toe/Achilles injuries that kept him sidelined for much of training camp, and a timetable for his full recovery remains undisclosed.
