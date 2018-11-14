Buccaneers' Justin Evans: No practice Wednesday
Evans (toe) did not practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Evans appears to have suffered a toe injury during Sunday's loss to the Redskins, and his Week 11 availability is difficult to discern. If the second-year safety is unable to suit up against the Giants in this Sunday, expect Isaiah Johnson to receive an increased defensive workload.
