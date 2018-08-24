Evans (foot) isn't expected to play in Friday's game against Detroit, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Evans hasn't practiced since being carted off during Tuesday's practice session, making his absence unsurprising. Keith Tandy will figure to see some extra reps in Friday's game as Evans remains sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jonespromo.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    Gurley or Bell? Gurley or Bell or Johnson? Gurley or Bell or Johnson or Brown? If you think...

  • matt-ryan.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 3 overall in a PPR league...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    Sad that you missed out on a top-four selection? Don't be! Dave Richard says picking fifth...