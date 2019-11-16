Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Not returning in '19
Coach Bruce Arians confirmed Friday that Evans (Achilles) will not be activated off injured reserve this season, as he requires surgery on his other foot, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Evans' status for this season has seemingly been up in the air since the summer, when he sat out the final preseason game against the Cowboys with Achilles soreness. However, it's his other foot, the one that houses the troublesome toe that caused him to finish last season on injured reserve after 10 games, that is preventing his return in 2019. The third-year pro will now set his sights on a 2020 return.
