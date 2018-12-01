Evans (toe) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Evans was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been limited Wednesday and Thursday, and the second-year pro appears to have a legitimate shot of suiting up against the Panthers on Sunday. If Evans were unable to go Week 13, Isaiah Johnson would benefit from an uptick in defensive snaps.

