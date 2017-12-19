The Buccaneers have officially ruled Evans (ankle) out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Evans left the game in the second quarter and was replaced at strong safety by Chris Conte. Expect an update on Evans' status later this week once the team has a chance to examine him more thoroughly.

