Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Participates in practice Wednesday
Evans (foot) participated in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Evans was sidelined for over a week this preseason due to a foot injury, but appears to have recovered in time for the Buccaneers' season-opener against the Saints this Sunday. If Evans is healthy enough to suit up Week 1, he projects to serve as Tampa's starting safety.
