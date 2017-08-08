Evans, a 2017 second-round pick, rotated in with the first-team defense during Monday's practice, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "We're trying to even out the reps at some positions," said Head Coach Dirk Koetter as the Bucs began another week off work after a Sunday of rest for the players. "We also want to get J.J. Wilcox and Justin Evans, instead of always working as a pair, rotating them in with Keith [Tandy] and/or Chris [Conte] so they can get the communication down."

Evans and offseason acquisition J.J. Wilcox have been working with the second team throughout the first several practices, but that's slated to change this week. The coaching staff wants to ensure a seamless transition to starter in event of injury for whichever two players among the group of Chris Conte, Keith Tandy, Wilcox and Evans are designated as reserves heading into the regular season. Additionally, the strategy allows all four players to get a solid share of reps against the Bucs' explosive air attack, helping to sharpen their play ahead of the coming campaign. Evans also figures to see plenty of reps after the first quarter of Friday's preseason opener versus the Bengals.