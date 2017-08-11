Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Plenty of snaps likely in preseason opener
Evans is likely to see extended action during Friday's preseason opener versus the Bengals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
As per head coach Dirk Koetter, Evans has started to increasingly show up on practice tape after a relatively quiet start to camp. The 2017 second-round pick is also in the process of being cross-trained for both safety positions after primarily playing free safety in college and thus far in camp, so he would certainly benefit from additional reps. Koetter also noted that the coaching staff is starting to monitor the snap counts of some of the veteran players a lot closer at this stage, which should also help open up snaps for the rookie in both practices and preseason contests.
