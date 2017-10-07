Evans, making his first career start in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots, racked up nine tackles (eight solo), an interception and two passes defensed.

The 2017 second-round pick acquitted himself very well in his first starting assignment, with his pick of Tom Brady on an overthrown pass intended for Chris Hogan on the Patriots' first drive serving as the highlight of his night. Evans also proved himself a sure tackler and wasn't a liability in deep coverage, as New England's long completion on the night went for a modest 34 yards. Starting free safety Keith Tandy's (hip) status for Week 6 remains uncertain, leaving open the possibility for Evans to log a second straight start versus the Cardinals.