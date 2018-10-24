Evans recorded eight tackles (five solo), including a half-tackle for loss, in the Week 7 overtime win over the Browns.

The starting strong safety was part of what was arguably the secondary's best effort of the season. Evans and his defensive backfield mates helped limit Baker Mayfield to 215 yards passing, with an aggressive pass rush that netted five sacks also helping their cause. Given his position on the defense, Evans should continue to serve as a solid IDP option and has now compiled 33 stops (26 solo) on the campaign.