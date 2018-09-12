Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Returns fumble for score in opener
Evans posted five tackles (four solo) and scored a touchdown off a fumble recovery during the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints in Week 1.
The second-year safety alertly scooped up a Mike Gillislee fumble late in the second quarter and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bucs a 31-17 lead at the time. The athletic Evans should see a significant bump in his IDP stock this season as the starting strong safety, as he brings an impressive all-around skill set to the position.
