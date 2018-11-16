Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Ruled out Week 11
Evans (toe) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Evans' lack of availability isn't surprising, given that he was unable to practice in any capacity this week. The starting strong safety will remain sidelined as he attempts to get healthy from a toe injury. As long as the second-year pro is unable to suit up, expect Isaiah Johnson to see an uptick in defensive snaps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: No practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Equals single-game high in tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Another eight-tackle effort in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Racks up tackles in Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Totals four stops in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Interception Monday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...