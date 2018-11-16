Evans (toe) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans' lack of availability isn't surprising, given that he was unable to practice in any capacity this week. The starting strong safety will remain sidelined as he attempts to get healthy from a toe injury. As long as the second-year pro is unable to suit up, expect Isaiah Johnson to see an uptick in defensive snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories