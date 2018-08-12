Evans, who was credited with two solo tackles and pass breakup in Thursday's 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday, saw time as a slot corner in Saturday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The move speaks to both the second-year player's athleticism and the team's lack of depth at the cornerback position at present. Vernon Hargreaves (groin) is facing a multi-week absence, while Brent Grimes has returned to practice but was still held out of team drills Saturday. Evans is listed as the starting free safety in the team's initial depth chart, but he displayed the ball skills during his two years at Texas A&M (11 pass breakups and five interceptions over 25 games) to potentially hang with slot wideouts down the field at the NFL level.