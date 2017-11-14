Evans compiled seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

The rookie safety was in on all 69 snaps Sunday and has posted at least six stops in five of his last six games. Evans has supplanted Keith Tandy for the starting free safety job, and his sure tackling renders him a viable IDP option despite the fact he's only forced one turnover -- an interception -- through his first nine NFL contests.

