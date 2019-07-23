Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Starting camp on PUP list
Evans (heel) will start training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The third-year safety, who's started 19 games over his first two seasons, will thus be on the sidelines when the Buccaneers officially begin practice Friday. Evans finished the 2018 campaign on injured reserve with a toe issue, but it's the heel problem which kept him out of OTAs and minicamp that is responsible for his absence to start training camp. Evans' PUP designation allows him to be activated and begin practicing at any point before final cutdowns at the end of preseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 2.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
TE Tiers 2.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Five not-so-sleepers to avoid
We've been talking about sleepers all day, but Ben Gretch is here to name five you should keep...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Going shopping for super sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg uses the CBS Sports Average Draft Position to go bargain shopping on the top...
-
Heath Cummings Sleepers 2.0
Heath Cummings says the Melvin Gordon holdout could create enormous value for the Chargers...