Evans (heel) will start training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The third-year safety, who's started 19 games over his first two seasons, will thus be on the sidelines when the Buccaneers officially begin practice Friday. Evans finished the 2018 campaign on injured reserve with a toe issue, but it's the heel problem which kept him out of OTAs and minicamp that is responsible for his absence to start training camp. Evans' PUP designation allows him to be activated and begin practicing at any point before final cutdowns at the end of preseason.