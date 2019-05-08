Evans (toe) is not practicing Wednesday and head coach Bruce Arians indicated he's uncertain the defensive back will be available for OTAs, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It appears Evans is still hampered by the undisclosed toe injury that limited him to 10 games in 2018. However, there doesn't appear to be any concern over his availability for the start of training camp and his perch atop the depth chart doesn't seem threatened by the Bucs' selection of three defensive backs within the first three rounds of last month's draft.