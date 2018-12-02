Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Suiting up Week 13
Evans (toe) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Panthers.
The second-year pro worked back up to full participation in practice Friday and will resume his starting strong safety duties. His return will send rookie Isaiah Johnson, who collected 16 tackles in Evans' stead over the last pair of contests, back into a rotational role in the secondary.
