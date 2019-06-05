Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Toe injury no concern
Evans, who was spotted in a walking boot at Tuesday's practice, is nursing a heel injury rather than the toe injury that landed him on injured reserve last season, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The safety's prolonged rehab this offseason made it seem as if Evans had suffered a setback in his recovery from the undisclosed toe injury, but it turns out his toe is fine and Evans is actually dealing with a separate issue to a different part of his foot. While this heel injury is nonetheless serious enough to require a boot, Evans said he only expects to need the appendage for one or two more weeks. In that scenario, we'd expect Evans to be ready to go when training camp starts up in late July.
