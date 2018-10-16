Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Totals four stops in loss
Evans posted four solo tackles, including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
The second-year safety wasn't overly active, especially considering that Matt Ryan put the ball up 41 times and Falcons running backs logged 21 attempts overall. Evans wasn't involved in many of the chunk plays Atlanta was able to generate against the beleaguered Bucs secondary, and he's been fairly solid overall as the starting strong safety thus far this season. He's been consistent on the tackle front as well, logging between four and six stops in every contest while also snagging one interception. He'll look to help slow Baker Mayfield and a talented Browns pass-catching corps in Week 7.
