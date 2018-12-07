Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Won't play Sunday
Evans (toe) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Evans was unable to practice in any capacity this week. The second-year safety will remain sidelined Week 14 as he continues to manage a lingering toe injury. With Isaiah Johnson (concussion) also ruled out, Andrew Adams could draw the start at strong safety.
