Evans (toe) is ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a toe injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Evans sat out the Buccaneers' last two contests due to a toe issue, and now appears to have aggravated the injury. The second-year safety will sit out the remainder of Sunday's tilt against the Panthers, allowing Isaiah Johnson to slot into the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories