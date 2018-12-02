Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Won't return Sunday
Evans (toe) is ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a toe injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Evans sat out the Buccaneers' last two contests due to a toe issue, and now appears to have aggravated the injury. The second-year safety will sit out the remainder of Sunday's tilt against the Panthers, allowing Isaiah Johnson to slot into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Suiting up Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Limited in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Unavailable for Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Still wearing boot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...