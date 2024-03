The Buccaneers re-signed Skule on a one-year deal Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Skule is now in line to remain in Tampa Bay after spending the last two seasons with the Buccaneers. The 27-year-old offensive lineman has appeared in 49 games throughout his four-year career, starting in 12 of those outings. Skule hasn't started a game since coming to Tampa Bay in 2022, so he'll likely be competing for another depth role this offseason.