Buccaneers' Justin Trattou: Signs with Buccaneers
Trattou signed a contract with Tampa Bay on Thursday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times Reports.
Trattou has been a backup defensive lineman in Minnesota the last four seasons. He played in all 16 games in 2016, but totaled just four tackles on the year. He'll likely be little more than a depth player with the Buccaneers.
