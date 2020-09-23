Watson missed practice Wednesday with a hand/wrist injury sustained in this past Sunday's win over the Panthers and was labeled as "day-to-day" by coach Bruce Arians, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Watson's day-to-day label is encouraging, but he'll likely need to up his practice participation as the week progresses to have a realistic chance of suiting up in Denver on Sunday. With Chris Godwin having cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, Watson's not expected to play a major role either way as Tampa Bay's No. 4 receiver behind Mike Evans, Godwin and Scotty Miller.