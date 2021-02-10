Watson finished the 2020 regular season with seven receptions (11 targets) for 94 yards and compiled 19 yards on two kickoff returns across 11 games. He also logged 17 snaps but no statistics during the NFC Championship Game win over the Packers.

The season started off encouragingly enough for Watson, considering the talent in front of him on the wideout depth chart. The third-year pro accumulated all of his stats from scrimmage for the campaign during the first three games, logging over 50 snaps in two of those contests while Chris Godwin battled multiple injuries. However, opportunity largely dried up for Watson after that point, particularly once Antonio Brown was brought aboard in late October. How much of an uphill battle the Penn product faces for a roster spot this summer largely hinges on the status of both Godwin and Brown, who are both slated for unrestricted free agency when the new league year begins in mid-March.