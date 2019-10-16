Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Bypassed on offense
Watson has logged a total of just four snaps on offense over the last two games despite No. 3 receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) being inactive for both contests.
Watson saw both rookie Scott Miller and the just-released Bobo Wilson leapfrog him over that pair of contests, and team up to fill Perriman's shoes in the offense. With Wilson now out of the equation, there's presumably a chance for Watson to finally log some appreciable playing time from scrimmage in Week 8 against the Titans, especially if the rumors surrounding a possible Perriman release also come to fruition.
