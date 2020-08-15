Watson has impressed coach Bruce Arians as a candidate for the third receiver job in the early stages of training camp, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The third-year pro reportedly dropped 10 pounds during this offseason, and Arians noted it's already paying dividends on the practice field. Watson hit 21 mph when running routes in a recent practice and has consistently shown more speed during early throwing sessions. The Penn product faces stiff competition on his bid for the third receiver role with fleet second-year man Scotty Miller and rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson, who's thought to have the talent befitting a much higher draft slotting, also vying for the job.