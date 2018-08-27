Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Continues marching toward roster spot
Watson secured three of four targets for 35 yards in the Buccaneers' 33-30 preseason loss to the Lions on Friday.
The fifth-rounder has been about as steady as they come in preseason, securing at least three catches in each of the first trio of exhibitions. Watson's chances of surviving final cuts were already solid heading into Friday's game, but they seemingly went up significantly with the combination of another productive performance and the pregame, season-ending ankle injury to Sergio Bailey, one of his primary competitors for a roster spot. Come the regular season, however, Watson will presumably find snaps and targets hard to come by due to the wealth of pass-catching talent ahead of him on the depth chart.
