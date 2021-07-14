Greg Auman of The Athletic identifies Watson as a player on the Buccaneers roster who's trending downward as training camp approaches.

It's not so much what Watson did or didn't do during offseason workouts and minicamp, but rather, the depth of the receiver depth chart and his minimal role after the first four games of the regular season last year. Watson posted a 7-94 line over his first three 2020 contests but never saw another target the rest of the season and was inactive for three of the Buccaneers' four postseason games as well. The fourth-year wideout will be on the final year of his rookie contact in 2021, and although he has been a steady force on special teams with 20 tackles on coverage units over three seasons, Auman points out Watson is now competing with younger depth linebackers and defensive backs for that spot as well.