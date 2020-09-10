Watson, who's listed as Mike Evans' (hamstring) backup on the first edition of the Buccaneers' unofficial depth chart, could draw a spot start in Week 1 against the Saints if his teammate isn't able to suit up, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stroud adds Scotty Miller, who put together one of the best training camps of any Buccaneers skill player by all accounts, would also enjoy an enhanced role in the event of an Evans absence. As for Watson, it wouldn't be the first time he's called upon to help fill in for the team's top receivers if that indeed comes to pass; the third-year wideout saw plenty of playing time, including a start, in Weeks 14-17 last season when both Evans and Chris Godwin succumbed to hamstring injuries, bringing in 14 of 24 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns in that span.