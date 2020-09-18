Watson should see a large boost in playing time if Chris Godwin (concussion) doesn't play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Watson worked as the No. 4 receiver in last week's loss to the Saints, catching one of two targets on 16 percent snap share. Scotty Miller would be the better fantasy option after putting up a 5-73-0 receiving line on 61 percent snap share Week 1, but Watson would at least be in play as a desperation starter or a DFS punt. The Bucs listed Godwin as doubtful, albeit with the possibility of upgrading him to questionable after he undergoes testing Saturday.