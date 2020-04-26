Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Faces competition from draft pick
Watson, who is expected to push for a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver job following the offseason departure of Breshad Perriman, will face competition from 2020 fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson.
Watson and Johnson seemingly share many of the same traits, namely reliable hands and routes, as well as an impressive college history of red-zone success. Watson, a fifth-round selection himself back in 2018 who racked up 31 touchdown grabs over his last three seasons at Penn, began to make some strides on offense at the tail end of last season after spending his rookie campaign almost exclusively on special teams. The 25-year-old saw expanded opportunity due to the hamstring injuries that cut short the seasons of both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, turning in a pair of five-catch, one-touchdown efforts over the last four games. However, Johnson is believed to have talent befitting a notably higher draft selection, and the fact he led Power 5 schools in red-zone catches, red-zone receiving yards and red-zone touchdowns over the last four seasons project to make him a formidable rival to Watson in the competition to slot in behind Evans and Godwin on the depth chart.
