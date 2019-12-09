Buccaneers' Justin Watson: First career touchdown grab in win
Watson secured five of eight targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also returned two punts for three yards.
The second-year receiver finally got an opportunity to show what he could do on offense after having been relegated to special teams the majority of the season. Injuries were responsible for Watson's opportunities Sunday, as the joint absences of Scott Miller (hamstring) and T.J. Logan (thumb) opened up the No. 4 receiver and top punt returner jobs, specifically. Watson was able to notch his first career score with a 17-yard grab late in the third quarter to cut into a 35-21 deficit. A prolific college receiver during his time at Penn, Watson will hope for an opportunity again in Week 15 against the vulnerable Lions defense, which could come even if Miller returns since Mike Evans (hamstring) seems likely to miss that contest at minimum.
